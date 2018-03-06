General Aviation News

Knurled handle ratchet now available from Snap-On

Just introduced by Snap-On is the 1/2” Drive Tethered Ratchet with Knurled Handle.

The new ratchet comes with a knurled handle, a manufacturing process that produces diamond-pattern serrations to allow for a better grip as opposed to a smooth metal surface, company officials explain.

The 1/2” Drive Tethered Ratchet with Knurled Handle features a pinned square drive to prevent it from being disengaged, Dual 80 ratchet technology, and a shackle at the end of the handle for added tool security.

Price: $208.

