Pictures of the Day: From a Piper Cub to the Ford Tri-Motor

Chad Christopher sent in these four photographs taken at the 2018 U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in Sebring, Florida.

“The cloud formation was perfect as this Piper Cub departed from One Nine,” he says of the first photo, but admits that the Ford Tri-Motor is his favorite one of the group.

Check them all out below.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.