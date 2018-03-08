StandardAero to expand three facilities

StandardAero Component Services has unveiled plans for a “significant investment and expansion” at three of the company’s U.S. sites during 2018, increasing shop capacity by a total of 260,000 square feet at the company’s locations in Miami, Cincinnati and Hillsboro, Ohio.
Overall investment to fund the expansions exceeds $16 million in construction and capital equipment, according to company officials.
The Cincinnati expansion will include the build-out of an additional 200,000 square feet of work space to accommodate component repair growth on new platforms, military and commercial engine component repair, as well as larger components.
Miami will add 30,000 square feet of working space and capital improvements, including the installation of a state-of-the-art clean line, an additional vacuum furnace, as well as water jet cleaning capabilities. As a result, the facility will be able to repair large engine cases.
Hillsboro will be completing a 30,000 square foot expansion to support new OEM manufacturing production, bringing the facility’s total manufacturing footprint to 115,000 square feet of space.
“These expanded capabilities also include dedicated processes for the repair, overhaul and manufacturing of various component types to support our customers’ engine needs,” said Rick Stine, president of StandardAero Components, Helicopters & Accessories.
StandardAero is an independent provider of services including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering services, interior completions and paint applications. StandardAero serves customers in business and general aviation, airline, military, helicopter, components and energy markets.
