First flight for new owner goes awry

The pilot/owner was departing on his first flight in the experimental Skyraider I he had just purchased. He began the takeoff roll to the west and the wind pushed the plane towards the right side of the runway.

He attempted to correct with left rudder, but the plane continued to the right. He then added left aileron, but the plane continued right and the right wing hit a tree limb near the airport in Erwin, N.C.

According to the pilot, “The next thing I knew I was on the ground.”

The pilot reported he had 200 total hours of flight experience, and that his experience was divided between both certified and experimental airplanes. He stated that his airplane had no mechanical deficiencies that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate compensation for the wind, which resulted in a loss of directional control.

NTSB Identification: ERA16CA134

This March 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.