Flight Outfitters launches new Centerline Backpack

Flight Outfitters has introduced the Centerline Backpack

“Over the past several years we have received hundreds of PIREPs from our customers asking if we had a backpack, or if we could make a backpack. The Centerline Backpack represents 18 months of development efforts because in true Flight Outfitters form, we did not want to just make a ‘me too,’ run-of-the-mill backpack,” said Flight Outfitters President Mark Glassmeyer.

The Flight Outfitters team of pilots analyzed customer feedback and talked with their Ambassadors to design the Centerline, which retails for $99.95.

Looking into the new Centerline backpack from FlightOutfitters.

One of the features of the Centerline is the ability to use the entire center compartment or section it off via a fold-down flap, officials add. This divides the main compartment of the backpack into two separate sections, each with its own access point.

Features:

  • Side access computer and iPad pocket
  • Side entry headset pocket
  • Padded shoulder straps
  • External mesh water bottle pocket
  • Fuel tester pocket with pin holder
  • Pass thru cable port allows you to charge your iPad while stowed
  • Two zippered pockets on the front for quick access
  • Padded back separates to slide over the handle of your rolling luggage.

