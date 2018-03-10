Knocking the rust off at Stallion 51

By KT Budde-Jones

A crowd of 65 pilots attended Stallion 51’s Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Rusty Pilots seminar at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) March 3, 2018.

This past weekend, the chance to sit in the hangar with Stallion 51’s stable of P-51 Mustangs inspired pilots from as far away as Oklahoma and New York to register for AOPA’s program, which has encouraged thousands pilots to get back in the cockpit again.

AOPA has been hosting Rusty Pilots seminars all over the country. At least 500,000 pilots have been away from flying and need a way to get current again, AOPA officials note. The half-day seminar offered three hours of ground instruction that counts toward completing the mandatory flight review.

Pilots at the Stallion 51 seminar also had the opportunity to hear Dr. William Busch, AVDOC 51’s Senior FAA AME, speak about how to prepare to get your FAA medical current as well as how to stay healthy enough to stay in the cockpit.

Stallion 51 officials note that Doc Busch and AVDOC51 are available to help with the sometimes complicated process of getting your medical back, especially if you have possible special issuance issues or need HIMS support.

Kissimmee Gateway Airport’s Tower Manager, “Huck” Huceba, also shared with the attendees some airport procedures and etiquette that will keep them safe as they venture back into the airport’s traffic pattern.

Local flight schools were also in attendance to help answer questions on how to take their training to the next step, including getting back in the cockpit and flight reviews.

It was an educational and entertaining day that inspired many to knock the rust off and get back to the fun of flying.

Find a Rusty Pilot seminar near you and get back in the cockpit!