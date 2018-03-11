Picture of the Day: Sunset at KCRE

John Charles of Myrtle Beach, S.C., sent in this photo for Picture of the Day.

“My RV-7 is pre-flighted for an evening flight,” he explains. “I had parked my car and was walking back to the aircraft when I took this shot last December.”

He adds the plane was built in 2006 by Don McLendon of Jefferson, Tenn.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.