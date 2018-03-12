Job Shadow Day at VNY helps students chart course to success

VAN NUYS, California — Recently more than 70 students from Van Nuys High School and the North Valley Occupational Center (NVOC) Aviation Campus, which is located at Van Nuys Airport (VNY), were greeted by mentors from aviation-related airport businesses for an interactive program during VNY’s Job Shadow Day.

Students were immersed in the day-to-day activities of mentors and the working world of aviation, while also learning about the daily operations of VNY.

Various facility tours and hands-on activities at each location around the airport allowed students to gain industry insight, network with aviation industry leaders, and see how the skills that are learned in their classrooms are employed daily in a professional setting.

“We are so glad to have our students participate in this event,” said Elizabeth Penuela, assistant principal at and Event Coordinator for the NVOC part of the Division of Adult and Career Education within the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). “Our students learn aircraft mechanic skills and prepare for the FAA exams at NVOC, and had the chance to see first-hand what great opportunities they have right here at the Van Nuys Airport.”

Mentors from businesses at VNY, including Active Pilot, Aerolease Associates, the Airtel Plaza Hotel, Castle & Cooke Aviation, Corsair Aviation, Helinet, LAFD Air Operations Station 114, Skybird Aviation, Sun Air Jets and VNY airport staff, provided a broad spectrum of aviation-related career possibilities and were excited to support students on their paths to success.

The event culminated with a lunchtime gathering inside a hangar donated by The Park VNY, an airport tenant facility dedicated to propeller aircraft.

Overall, the event saw nearly 100 participants including students, mentors and staff, airport officials note.

VNY is one of two airports owned by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). One of the world’s busiest general aviation airports, VNY is dedicated to non-commercial air travel and had more than 230,000 operations in 2017.

More than 100 businesses are located on the 730-acre airport, including four FBOs and numerous aviation service companies. Annually, the airport contributes approximately $2 billion to the Southern California economy and supports more than 10,000 jobs.