Pictures of the Day: Flying on skis

Pilots and other guests flocked to Pioneer Airport in Oshkosh, Wis., in early February for the annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Skiplane Fly-In, always one of the more colorful events of the winter season.

Nearly 30 skiplanes participated, and roughly 750 bowls of chili were served to those who braved the cold temperatures, according to EAA officials. One lucky Young Eagle also got their first ride in a GA airplane on a plane with skis.

EAA officials were gracious enough to allow us to run these photos, which were taken by Connor Madison and Allie Broeniman. Enjoy!