Video: Weight and Balance

Smitty Smith of FunPlacesToFly.com recently posted this video he shot as Tom Ferraro, an A&P/IA, performs a Weight and Balance on his 1969 Cessna 172K. Watch and listen as he goes into detail on the process:
Smitty Smith of FunPlacesToFly.com recently posted this video he shot as Tom Ferraro, an A&P/IA, performs a Weight and Balance on his 1969 Cessna 172K. Watch and listen as he goes into detail on the process:
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.