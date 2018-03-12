WINGsReality EDU launches CFI Ground School 365

WINGsReality EDU has released an online, self-paced Certified Flight Instructor Ground School.

Students seeking flight instructor certification can complete their ground training online from anywhere in the world, and on their own schedules.

The interactive course offers distance students an opportunity to view full-length video presentations of a live classroom semester with a WINGsReality EDU instructor.

CFI Ground School 365 students start each online class by viewing the classroom session. Following each class, students participate on the WINGsReality EDU Learning Management System (LMS) to complete homework assignments, weekly quizzes, mid-term exams, and group projects.

The virtual campus includes a resource library, numerous videos, flight training and CFI resources, opportunities to network with other students and alumni, and more.

The program is formatted as a 10-week course with one class each week, but students may take up to 120 days to complete, according to company officials.

“New CFIs typically spend a great deal of time developing training programs for their students. At WINGsReality EDU, we have done this for you. Upon completion of the CFI 365 course, you will have everything that you need to start training your own students right away,” company officials said.

WINGsReality EDU provides a list of materials to CFI students including a flight maneuvers manual with integrated Airman Certification Standards, student pre-solo written exams, and a collection of ground and flight training materials for use with your students.

CFI students also have access to a private WINGsReality EDU social network just for new flight instructors.

Cost for tuition and books is $399.95.