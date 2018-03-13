Free drone seminar slated in Reno

“Tap into the Drone Market,” a free seminar hosted by Women in Aviation International (WAI) during its annual convention in Reno, will be open to the public.

The seminar is slated for March 23, 2018, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Convention Room C4.

This session, led by industry experts, is designed to educate people on safe and responsible operations of drones, and includes information on license requirements, best business practices, and recruiting staff.

“The drone market is a rapidly expanding segment of the aviation industry,” says WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “We are offering this session for our members attending from all over the world, but have opened attendance to Reno-area residents since the drone market is such a popular and timely topic.”

Sharon Rossmark, founder of Women and Drones, will speak to career opportunities in the drone community and Jillian Switzer of AirMap will discuss best practices and navigating sometimes complex FAA regulations. Other presenters include Ashley Schappert of MzeroA.com, David MacDonald, president of Flamingo Air, and Sonal Baid of Kittyhawk.

No ticket or reservation is required for this free seminar.