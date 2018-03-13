General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: The next generation of aviators

by

David Ulane, Aeronautics Director for the Colorado Department of Transportation, sent us these photos, taken during a Women of Aviation Worldwide Week event, held at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) in March 2018. He reports that more than 1,500 young women took their first GA airplane ride over the course of the weeklong WOAW event, with many of them also taking a virtual flight around KFNL on the aeronautic division’s Redbird Jay flight simulator.

This young man really got into flying the Aeronautics Division’s Redbird Jay simulator while his sister got a ride in a real airplane as part of the Women of Aviation Worldwide Week event.

The young sisters, who had just taken their aircraft flight, also enjoyed the sim!

 

