Picture of the Day: The next generation of aviators

David Ulane, Aeronautics Director for the Colorado Department of Transportation, sent us these photos, taken during a Women of Aviation Worldwide Week event, held at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) in March 2018. He reports that more than 1,500 young women took their first GA airplane ride over the course of the weeklong WOAW event, with many of them also taking a virtual flight around KFNL on the aeronautic division’s Redbird Jay flight simulator.

