Registration now open for SUN ‘n FUN Career Fair

Registration is now open for jobseekers for the 2018 Career Fair at SUN ‘n FUN, with 14 airlines actively recruiting pilots, maintenance technicians, flight attendants, and more.

Slated for Wednesday, April 11 during the week-long fly-in, the fifth annual Career Fair will take place at The Aerospace Discovery at the Florida Air Museum. While it is free to attend the career fair, jobseekers must pay for admission to the SUN ‘n FUN grounds.

According to officials with JSFirm.com, an online aviation-only job site that is coordinating the Career Fair, only 500 jobseekers will be allowed to register for the fair.

Participating companies include:

United Airlines*

United Parcel Service (UPS)*

General Electric Aviation

Frontier Airlines

Air Wisconsin

Compass

Endeavor

Envoy

Express Jet

Go Jet

PSA

Republic

Sky West

Trans States

*United and UPS will NOT be recruiting pilots at this event or taking resumes.

Jobseekers must pre-register online.