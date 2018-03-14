Heated hangar opens at KFKR

First Wing Jet Center, formerly Montgomery Aviation, has opened a new 12,000-square-foot hangar at Frankfort/Clinton County Municipal Airport (KFKR) in Indiana.

The hangar is adjacent to a new 40,000-square-foot ramp and de-icing pad, opened in late 2017, as well as new self-serve 100LL and Jet A fuel farms, according to officials.

Attached to the new hangar will be a new terminal featuring conference rooms, office facilities, pilots’ lounge/bunk room, and additional event space, scheduled to open in the late summer or early fall.

“This facility was built to not only increase business opportunities for the airport and store aircraft, it was built to serve as a gathering place for the people of Frankfort,” said Alan Dunn, president of the Frankfort/Clinton County Airport Authority. “The building was specifically designed to be used for community functions, such as proms, weddings, fundraisers, and community and business meetings. We look forward to hosting the community for an open house when the terminal opens this summer.”