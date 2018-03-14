Next step milestone for Young Eagles

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — A milestone has been reached by the Experimental Aircraft Association, as 50,000 Young Eagles have taken the next step in their aviation journeys by enrolling in Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course after their EAA Young Eagles flights.

“More than 2 million young people have been introduced to airplanes and aviation through Young Eagles and 50,000 of them have enrolled in Sporty’s Learn to Fly course to pursue their aviation dream,” said Michael Wolf, president and CEO of Sporty’s. “The fantastic metrics speak to the success of Young Eagles and its impact on the general aviation community.”

A Young Eagles flight is a special moment for many young people, but it is only the first step in the EAA Young Eagles Flight Plan, which aims to get as many pilots in the sky as possible. Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course is a huge part of making that happen, according to EAA officials.

The concept for the free online courses was developed with input from EAA pilots who had been flying Young Eagles. Those pilots reported that many of the young people wanted to discover more about aviation, but lacked access to reliable and professional resources.

Sporty’s filled that role by offering its popular online course at no charge. The goal is to build the next generation of aviators and boost student pilot starts with a group already engaged through the Young Eagles program.

“Sporty’s has been a strong supporter of the Young Eagles program for years,” said Brian O’Lena, EAA Manager of Young Eagle and Eagle Flights. “They understand that creating the next generation of aviators is a long term process and by supplying over 50,000 Sporty’s Learn to Fly Courses to Young Eagles they are helping make the dream of flight a reality.”