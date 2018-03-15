Hayward Air Rally scholarship winners revealed

HAYWARD, California — The Hayward Air Rally, the longest continually-held proficiency flying event in North America, has selected two teenagers to receive fully-paid scholarships, including tuition and roundtrip airfare, to the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Advanced Air Academy summer 2018 program.

In partnership with local chapters of the EAA and the International Organization of Women Pilots (99s) the Hayward Air Rally is pleased to announce the winners of the scholarships as

This year’s winners are Sabrina Sutter of Shingletown, California, and Jackson Bellard of Carson City, Nevada.

“With the generous support of the City of Hayward, our industry partners and sponsors, and participating rally pilots and crew, we are pleased to continue our scholarship program this year and offer this opportunity to outstanding youth at any of the three airports to be visited on the rally,” said Chris Verbil of the Hayward Air Rally Committee. “As part of our non-profit mission, it is important to assist in the education of our next generation of aircraft pilots, aerospace industry professionals, and aviation enthusiasts.”

The Air Academy, in Oshkosh, is an in-residence summer camp for students to develop and explore their interest in aviation. The Academy provides the foundation for a life-long love of aviation as well as the opportunity to create friendships with fellow aviation enthusiasts, officials note.

Originally conceived by the City of Hayward’s mayor in 1964, the Hayward Air Rally’s primary charter is to enhance general aviation safety by encouraging pilots to stay proficient in basic flight navigation and fuel management techniques. The 54th annual Air Rally will be June 21-23, 2018, originating at the Hayward Executive Airport and continuing over a challenging and competitive route through Redding, California, with a final destination of Reno, Nevada.