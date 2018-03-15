Sporty’s Foundation focuses on growing the next generation

The Sporty’s Foundation has released its Annual Report for 2017, showing that it made bequests totaling $284,900 during the year to fulfill its goal of attracting young people to the aviation community both as a career and a lifestyle.

The Sporty’s Foundation remains among the largest donors to the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program, both from a financial commitment, as well as by making Sporty’s Learn to Fly course available at no charge to all Young Eagles. The number of Young Eagles who have accessed this course recently surpassed 50,000.

The Sporty’s Foundation has as its focus STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities and has funded numerous scholarships during 2017.

During 2017 the foundation also assumed total responsibility for funding the scholarships for Aviation Exploring, officials note.

“We invite our donors and potential donors to examine our IRS Form 990 which will show that not one cent is paid for administrative costs for our foundation – these costs are assumed by Sporty’s Pilot Shop – which means 100% of every donated dollar goes to program, not overhead,” says Sporty’s Founder and Chairman Hal Shevers.

Online contributions are being accepted, either as a one-time payment or a recurring monthly donation. As a 501(c)3 foundation, all donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law, officials note.