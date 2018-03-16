Help wanted: Experienced air traffic controllers

The FAA is hiring experienced air traffic controllers to work in facilities throughout the country — and specifically for the facility that handles the busy New York area airspace.

The agency will accept applications March 19 to March 26, 2018, from experienced candidates to fill slots at the New York Tracon (N90) in Westbury, N.Y., and other facilities throughout the country.

Candidates must have the following qualifications and specialized experience:

United States citizenship.

No older than 35 years of age.

Fifty-two consecutive weeks of air traffic control experience.

Air traffic experience involving full-time active separation of air traffic.

Air traffic control certification or facility rating within five years of submitting an application.

Served at either an FAA air traffic control facility, a civilian or military air traffic control facility of the Department of Defense, or a tower operating under contract with the FAA under Section 47124.

Depending on the nature of an applicant’s previous air traffic controller experience, other qualifications may be required for employment. See the full application for employment on usajobs.gov on March 19.

Applicants must be willing to work at any FAA air traffic facility, or at the N90 facility, and may attend specialized training at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City.

Active duty military members must provide documentation certifying that they expect to be discharged or released from active duty under honorable conditions no later than 120 days after the date the documentation is signed.

Interested experienced applicants can visit www.usajobs.gov to start building their applications or www.faa.gov/Jobs for more information about air traffic controllers.