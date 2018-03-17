Seaplane-A-Palooza slated for weekend before SUN ‘n FUN

The pre-SUN ‘n FUN Seaplane-A-Palooza will be held April 7-8, 2018, at the Tavares Seaplane Base (FA1) in Florida.

“Pilots journeying to SUN ‘n FUN are invited to get a jump start on their aviation experience in America’s Seaplane City,” organizers note.

Seaplane-A-Palooza 2018 will provide opportunities for pilots to visit with exhibitors and participate in a variety of activities.

Flying contests include fastest takeoff, “watermelon bomb drop,” and spot landings. The on-going seaplane beauty pageant will allow visitors to vote for different creative categories. New activities this year include a flying scavenger hunt and pancake breakfast for pilots on Sunday morning.

Pilots of land planes can fly into Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) and catch a shuttle service to the Tavares Seaplane Base. The shuttle will operate both days during the event hours.

During September 2017 the Tavares Seaplane Base sustained significant damage from Hurricane Irma. The facility was back in operation soon after the storm, with services such as limited temporary dockage, fuel on the apron, and apron parking restored in the weeks and months that followed the storm. The Tavares Seaplane Base has been open and operational since.

On Nov. 18, 2017, the City of Tavares hosted the rescheduled, annual Monster Splash Fly-In. The Tavares Seaplane Base was show ready and the event was a great success with more than two dozen aircraft in attendance, organizers noted.

The 2017 Seaplane-A-Palooza event attracted more than 50 seaplanes from across the United States, with aircraft traveling from as far away as New Hampshire and Washington state. This year organizers say they expect a similar crowd.

For more information or to register, go to Tavares.org/899/Seaplane-Base-Marina or contact Cheri Moan, event coordinator, at cmoan@tavares.org or by phone at 352-742-6176.