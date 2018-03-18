Picture of the day: Sunburst morning

Tom McNutt took this photo from a Piper Pacer during an early morning formation flight over Kentucky in January 2018 with Mark Poliak in an Ercoupe. The photo was shot with the camera on an iPhone 6, the photographer notes.

