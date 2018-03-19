Pictures of the day: Frolicking on the beach

Gary Lanthrum sent in these photos for Picture of the Day, explaining: “The tides were right and the weather perfect for a flight to the Copalis Beach Airport (S16) in Washington State in early March. My Maule is parked next to a Murphy Rebel in one shot. In another shot a Carbon Cub is coming in to join us. When it’s good here, it’s VERY good!”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.