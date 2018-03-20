Companies team to develop avionics for drones

Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace have entered into a co-development partnership that will bring certified avionics to the burgeoning unmanned aerial system (UAS) and unmanned air-taxi marketplace.

Aspen Avionics’/Sensurion’s focus is on FAA certified autopilots, communications, navigation, and surveillance systems for small, medium, and large drones, including future cargo and passenger carrying aircraft, according to officials with both companies.

With revenue estimates for commercial drone operations exceeding $100 billion in the next 10 years, and the demand for UAS with certified avionics filling a large gap between hobby drones and military platforms, this partnership will create jobs and fill the void in commercial UAS avionics, according to company officials.

“Our UAS customers’ return on investment calculations turn profitable most quickly when they can operate beyond visual line of sight. What they are asking for are proven systems that do not cost a fortune, meet governing authority standards, are able to evolve with the pace of global digitization and, most importantly, offer a safer integration path into our airspace. Our roadmap is clear,” said Sensurion CEO Captain Joe Burns. “We are combining the talents, agility, and pedigree from two industry leaders to bring UAS consumers what they want, with a value proposition that puts safe drone technology to work across many industries.”

Initial product development from the team will include an autopilot/flight controller, TSO’d GPS/GNSS, and surveillance systems including ADS-B.