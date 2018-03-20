Duncan Aviation acquires Capital Avionics MRO repair services

Duncan Aviation has acquired the MRO repair services of Capital Avionics.

This acquisition bolsters Duncan Aviation’s recent designation as one of only four BendixKing service partners in North America and 14 worldwide authorized to repair, overhaul, and sell BendixKing components, company officials said.

Along with additional capacity, Duncan Aviation has added the following repair and overhaul capabilities with the acquisition:

EFIS 40/50 System

KAI 487 Airspeed Indicator

KAS 297C Digital Altitude Selector

KC 192 (-15) Autopilot Computer

KC 140 Autopilot Computer

KC 225 (entire system except the Autopilot Computer)

KDC 481 Air Data Computer

KMC 321 Mode Controller

“With Capital Avionics’ assistance, training, and expertise, we are equipped and ready to provide a seamless service transition for Capital Avionics customers. Duncan Aviation will honor all existing warranties and provide direct points of contact for account and technical assistance,” said Mark Cote, Duncan Aviation Vice President of Parts Sales, Avionics, Accessories and Satellites.