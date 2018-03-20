General Aviation News

Picture of the day: Day meets night

Jake Longhurst submitted this photograph for Picture of the Day, noting: “This photo was taken in a Cessna 172 over Logan, Utah. The weather conditions were perfect for about a week solid. We took off with the intentions of seeing an amazing sunset and our expectations were surpassed.”

He adds the photo was taken on a SONY A7 II with a 50mm lens.

