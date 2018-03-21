Faces of Transportation photo contest takes off

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials annual Faces of Transportation photography and video contest is marking its 13th year with twist. Song titles define the four categories used in the photography portion of the competition.

“Transportation is about people,” said Lloyd Brown, AASHTO communications director. “This competition’s goal is to focus on the people who build, maintain and use the transportation system that serves as the backbone of our strong economy and high quality of life.”

For aviation, the song is “Watching Airplanes” by Gary Allan. The photos in this category should include people using or working in aviation.

Other categories include highways, marine and subways and mass transit systems.

According to officials, $500 cash prizes will be presented to the winners of both the People’s Choice and the Best Overall Photograph award and a $100 award is available to the winner of the best photograph submitted via social media, such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

In the video section of the competition, only state department of transportation employees can enter videos produced in-house for consideration in the 2018 competition. The first prize winner in the video competition will receive $150, second prize $100, and third prize $50. All of the winning videos will be featured on AASHTO Transportation TV and AASHTO’s YouTube Channel.

Winning video and photography submissions must prominently feature people designing, constructing, using and enjoying the nation’s transportation system. All entries must represent the positive effects of all modes of transportation on individuals and communities.

Photographs and videos that include recognizable individuals must be accompanied with a model release form regardless of the category or entry method; all photos and videos must include a caption that describes the scene. Failure to meet these requirements may lead to disqualification.

All entries must be received by Friday, June 15, 2018. Judging will begin on June 18. The general public will vote for the People’s Choice Award photograph at the Faces of Transportation web site. Online judging will begin June 18 and end July 15, 2018.

Winners will be announced July 20.

Entry forms and contest rules are available at FacesOfTransportation.org