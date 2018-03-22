On demand webinars added to Tuskegee Airmen educational materials

RED WING, Minnesota — The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Red Tail Squadron, America’s tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, has added a section to its website for webinars that offers a new way to learn from and be inspired by original Tuskegee Airmen and their experiences.

Available anytime on demand, the site currently features five webinars that explore a range of topics related to the experiences of Tuskegee Airmen in World War II. More will be added in the future, according to officials.

Last month, the CAF Red Tail Squadron hosted a webinar with Tuskegee Airman pilot and POW Dr. Harold Brown that drew hundreds of participants. The event is now available for on demand viewing.

“Helping to educate kids and adults about the Tuskegee Airmen, and inspire them through their life lessons, is at the core of what we do,” said LaVone Kay, CAF Red Tail Squadron marketing director. “The way in which we have worked to fulfill this mission has grown and evolved since our humble beginnings. The addition of an area of our website dedicated to past and future webinars illustrates our dedication to making educational and inspirational content about the Tuskegee Airmen free and easy to access.”

The squadron’s educational outreach efforts began with showcasing its P-51C Mustang Tuskegee Airmen at airshows, then grew to include the RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit mobile movie theater, showing the original film “Rise Above” at airshows, community events and schools.

The group now offers an extensive collection of online education resources available for free, including a RISE ABOVE Resource Kit for educators and parents and the CAF Red Tail Squadron Virtual Museum.