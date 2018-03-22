Picture of the day: A sunrise flight lesson

Roger Shelton sent in this photograph for Picture of the Day, explaining: “In a Cessna 152 on Jan. 22, 2018, around 7:30 a.m. sunrise at the Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport with the first student lesson of the day.”

