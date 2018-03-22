STC granted for wheel and brake installation on PC-7

Momentum Aeronautics recently completed a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) project for Parker Hannifin Corp. Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division that approves the installation of Parker wheels and brakes on Pilatus PC-7 aircraft.

Momentum’s project completion included all necessary engineering, airworthiness, testing, and FAA coordination services necessary to obtain the STC for installation of the approved Parker wheel and brake assembly, officials note.

The project included a full experimental flight test program with airworthiness support, they add.

“Parker has a very good wheel and brake product for this aircraft,” said Dan Garrett, Managing Partner. “We greatly enjoy doing our part to marry reliable and cost effective products with practical solutions in the field. Landing gear modification is one of our specialties. This STC program showcased our ability to take a landing gear modification project effectively from idea to first sale.”

Momentum Aeronautics a provider of aircraft engineering, production and airworthiness services based at the Lake Elmo Airport (21D) in Minnesota.