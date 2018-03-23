New name for KTYQ FBO

Montgomery Aviation, the FBO at Indianapolis Executive Airport and Frankfort/Clinton County Airport in Indiana, has been renamed First Wing Jet Center.

The flight school is now known as First Wing Flight.

Sister companies, Eagle Creek Aviation and Naples Jet Center, retain their names, according to company officials.

Montgomery Aviation was named after former owners, Dan and Andi Montgomery, who have since retired.

“Since Montgomery Aviation was purchased by Eagle Creek Aviation in late 2015, we’ve been working to develop a new brand and identity to help take us into the future, and we believe the First Wing name is key to taking us there,” said Sean White, Vice President and General Manager of First Wing Jet Center. “Our customers will receive the same exceptional service they’ve come to expect as our ownership, management and team remain unchanged.”

The company expects the new identity to provide clarity for customers and better communicate the full suite of services offered through the family of companies at Eagle Creek (KEYE), Naples (KAPF), Indy Exec (KTYQ), and Frankfort (KFKR), including: