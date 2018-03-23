Reserved tickets for Reno now on sale

Reserved tickets for the STIHL 55th annual National Championship Air Races, slated for Sept. 12-16, 2018, at Reno-Stead Airport, are now for sale.

Tickets can be purchased at www.airrace.org in the following options/categories:

Reserved Tickets

General Admission

Pit Passes

Chairman’s Tent

The following tickets can be purchased by calling 775-972-6663:

Checkered Flag Club

Box Seating

RV Parking

Reserved Parking

The Patriots Jet Team will headline this year’s performers and the Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco from John Klatt Air Shows will perform aerobatics.

Demonstrations will also include the Smoke ‘n Thunder Jet Truck, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and more, organizers said.

Qualifications for all classes will start on Monday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. and end on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Racing begins on Wednesday afternoon.