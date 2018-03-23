General Aviation News

Reserved tickets for Reno now on sale

Reserved tickets for the STIHL 55th annual National Championship Air Races, slated for Sept. 12-16, 2018, at Reno-Stead Airport, are now for sale.

T-6 Texans battle for position as they pass the grandstand in the 1A Pairing during the 2017 races. From left: Radial Velocity, Midnight Miss III, Six Cat, Baby Boomer, and Undecided. Six Catt took the heat at 232.632 miles per hour, going on to take Second in T-6 Gold. (Photo by Lisa F. Bentson)

Tickets can be purchased at www.airrace.org in the following options/categories:

  • Reserved Tickets
  • General Admission
  • Pit Passes
  • Chairman’s Tent

The following tickets can be purchased by calling 775-972-6663:

  • Checkered Flag Club
  • Box Seating
  • RV Parking
  • Reserved Parking

The Patriots Jet Team will headline this year’s performers and the Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco from John Klatt Air Shows will perform aerobatics.

Demonstrations will also include the Smoke ‘n Thunder Jet Truck, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and more, organizers said.

Qualifications for all classes will start on Monday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. and end on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Racing begins on Wednesday afternoon.

For more information, tickets, or to volunteer go to www.airrace.org.

