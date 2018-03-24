What happens if I have an accident?

A recent post from insurance company Global Aerospace details what you should do if you are involved in an aircraft accident. It’s full of tips that can help all aircraft owners.

What Can Trigger a Claim?

Most aircraft insurance policies respond to two types of claims: Those that involve physical damage to the insured aircraft and those resulting in legal liability that result from damaging someone else’s property or causing an injury.

The new post considers mostly physical damage claims, with officials noting that some of the most common types of insured damage to an aircraft result from events like these:

Hard landings

Bird or wildlife strikes

Gear-up landings

Collisions with hangars, buildings or support vehicles

Taxiing incidents

Wind, lightning, or hail storms

Legal liability can result from many of these events, which cause damage not only to the insured aircraft, but to third party property as well. Examples are hitting a runway light, colliding with a hangar or ramp aircraft, jet wash and prop wash, or even something like paint overspray.

Because each aircraft incident or accident is unique, it is important to be familiar with the provisions of your insurance policy and what the process is for getting the insurance provider involved to protect your interests.

The Aircraft Insurance Physical Damage Claims Process — Step by Step

When aviation incidents or accidents causing damage to the insured aircraft occur, the claims process typically is as follows:

Immediately following an incident or accident. First and foremost, seek medical attention for anyone who has been injured. As soon as reasonably possible, contact your insurance broker or the insurance provider directly to notify them of the loss and to coordinate next steps. It is also important to protect the aircraft from further damage. Gather pilot information. Take steps to secure copies of the pilot’s license and logbook, medical certificate, the aircraft log books and all other aircraft documents. In addition to cooperating with any investigating authorities such as the FAA or NTSB, the insurance provider may ask that you complete an incident report describing the pertinent details. You and the insurance provider begin the process of determining whether the aircraft is economically repairable. It may be necessary to obtain repair proposals to determine whether the damage is repairable or whether the aircraft is a total loss. A number of factors, including the aircraft’s insured value, the complexity of the repairs and particular policy provisions may come into play. In the event the aircraft is repairable, you will authorize the repair facility to make the repairs. Virtually all policies pay for the cost of repairs with “materials of like kind and quality.” In other words, the goal of the repair is to restore the aircraft to the condition it was in just prior to the incident. When the final cost to repair is established, the insurance provider will calculate the amount it will pay you. You can use that payment, plus your own payment for any deductible amount or uncovered costs, to pay the repair facility, after which the aircraft is returned to service. In most cases, the process is then complete. If the damage renders the aircraft a total loss, the insurance provider will make payment for the insured value, less any deductible. The policy will specify how the loss will be made payable, and typically requires that you and any lienholders are included in the payment. The insurance provider is entitled to the benefit of its remaining value once a total loss is paid. Within practical economic constraints, your preference as to the disposition of the aircraft may be taken into consideration as part of an agreed cash settlement. You should expect to work with your insurance provider to finalize the transaction through an FAA Aircraft Bill of Sale and an insurance document known as a Proof of Loss used to document the transaction.

Tips for Streamlining the Claims Process