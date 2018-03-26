General Aviation News

BRS Aerospace expands Cessna 172/182 installation network

by Leave a Comment

BRS Aerospace has added a number of newly authorized Cessna Parachute System Authorized Installation Centers to handle whole aircraft parachute installations on the Cessna 172 and 182 single-engine piston powered fleets.

“Our growing network of factory-approved installation centers are equipped and qualified to install BRS Aerospace’s whole aircraft parachute recover systems in 172s and 182s. We have added another five centers in the past five months, bringing the network to 13 centers strategically located in the United States, Canada and Spain,” said BRS Aerospace President Enrique Dillon.

The newly added centers each have the capability of installing the only FAA/EASA certified aircraft parachute systems for Cessna 172/182s available in the marketplace, he noted.

Installation kits for the Cessna 182 Skylane are $17,500 and the Cessna 172 installation kit is $15,500, plus installation fees.

The BRS system is approved for Cessna 182s manufactured from 1964 and newer, and Cessna 172s manufactured in 1966 and newer.

Newly Qualified Installation Centers

Aviastec
Calle Isla de Tarbarca 2-19
Boadilla del Monte E-28660
Spain
+34 91 5117232
srodrigues@aviastec.com

Bishop Aviation Inc.
C330 Private Road 2506
Decatur, TX
940 389-6100
tom@twbishop.com

BRC
Chilliwack Airport
8421 Lockheed Place
Chilliwack, BC, V2P 8A7, Canada
604 799-2716
zamerl@brcaircraft.com

DLK Aviation
2601 Cessna Lane
Kennesaw, GA 30144
tracie@dlkaviation.com

Lone Mountain Aviation, Inc.
2830 North Rancho Drive, Suite A
Las Vegas
info@lonemaountainaviation.com

Previously Approved Qualified Installation Centers

RDD Enterprises,
2244 SE Airport Way #130,
Redmond, Oregon
541 504-0305
info@rddent.com

Mather Aviation
19990 Skywest Dr
Hayward, California
800-752-7924
jhemenway@matheraviation.com

Sierra Hotel Aero, Inc.
South St Paul, MN 55075, USA
651-306-1456
info@navion.com

Winterset Aviation Services, Inc.
3405 N 8th Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
712-229-9611
afowler@wintersetaviation.com

Tennessee Aircraft Services, Inc.
2313 Technology Center Dr
Jackson, Tennessee
731-424-7227
info@tennesseeaircraft.com

Goodrich Aviation
2514 Airport Rd
Johnson City, NY
607-821-2982
Doug@GoodrichAviation.com

Aircare Aviation Services & Support
7900 Air Care Dr
Rocky Mount, NC 27803, USA
252-977-1717
tj@aircareav.com

Air Orlando Sales, Inc.
407-898-7251
sales@airorlando.com

Propel Aviation Sales & Services, LLC
14300 SW 129th St #101
Miami, Florida
305-255-5077
info@propelaviation.com

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners