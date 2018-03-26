BRS Aerospace expands Cessna 172/182 installation network

BRS Aerospace has added a number of newly authorized Cessna Parachute System Authorized Installation Centers to handle whole aircraft parachute installations on the Cessna 172 and 182 single-engine piston powered fleets.
“Our growing network of factory-approved installation centers are equipped and qualified to install BRS Aerospace’s whole aircraft parachute recover systems in 172s and 182s. We have added another five centers in the past five months, bringing the network to 13 centers strategically located in the United States, Canada and Spain,” said BRS Aerospace President Enrique Dillon.
The newly added centers each have the capability of installing the only FAA/EASA certified aircraft parachute systems for Cessna 172/182s available in the marketplace, he noted.
Installation kits for the Cessna 182 Skylane are $17,500 and the Cessna 172 installation kit is $15,500, plus installation fees.
The BRS system is approved for Cessna 182s manufactured from 1964 and newer, and Cessna 172s manufactured in 1966 and newer.
Newly Qualified Installation Centers
Aviastec
Calle Isla de Tarbarca 2-19
Boadilla del Monte E-28660
Spain
+34 91 5117232
srodrigues@aviastec.com
Bishop Aviation Inc.
C330 Private Road 2506
Decatur, TX
940 389-6100
tom@twbishop.com
BRC
Chilliwack Airport
8421 Lockheed Place
Chilliwack, BC, V2P 8A7, Canada
604 799-2716
zamerl@brcaircraft.com
DLK Aviation
2601 Cessna Lane
Kennesaw, GA 30144
tracie@dlkaviation.com
Lone Mountain Aviation, Inc.
2830 North Rancho Drive, Suite A
Las Vegas
info@lonemaountainaviation.com
Previously Approved Qualified Installation Centers
RDD Enterprises,
2244 SE Airport Way #130,
Redmond, Oregon
541 504-0305
info@rddent.com
Mather Aviation
19990 Skywest Dr
Hayward, California
800-752-7924
jhemenway@matheraviation.com
Sierra Hotel Aero, Inc.
South St Paul, MN 55075, USA
651-306-1456
info@navion.com
Winterset Aviation Services, Inc.
3405 N 8th Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
712-229-9611
afowler@wintersetaviation.com
Tennessee Aircraft Services, Inc.
2313 Technology Center Dr
Jackson, Tennessee
731-424-7227
info@tennesseeaircraft.com
Goodrich Aviation
2514 Airport Rd
Johnson City, NY
607-821-2982
Doug@GoodrichAviation.com
Aircare Aviation Services & Support
7900 Air Care Dr
Rocky Mount, NC 27803, USA
252-977-1717
tj@aircareav.com
Air Orlando Sales, Inc.
407-898-7251
sales@airorlando.com
Propel Aviation Sales & Services, LLC
14300 SW 129th St #101
Miami, Florida
305-255-5077
info@propelaviation.com
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.