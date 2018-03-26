BRS Aerospace expands Cessna 172/182 installation network

BRS Aerospace has added a number of newly authorized Cessna Parachute System Authorized Installation Centers to handle whole aircraft parachute installations on the Cessna 172 and 182 single-engine piston powered fleets.

“Our growing network of factory-approved installation centers are equipped and qualified to install BRS Aerospace’s whole aircraft parachute recover systems in 172s and 182s. We have added another five centers in the past five months, bringing the network to 13 centers strategically located in the United States, Canada and Spain,” said BRS Aerospace President Enrique Dillon.

The newly added centers each have the capability of installing the only FAA/EASA certified aircraft parachute systems for Cessna 172/182s available in the marketplace, he noted.

Installation kits for the Cessna 182 Skylane are $17,500 and the Cessna 172 installation kit is $15,500, plus installation fees.

The BRS system is approved for Cessna 182s manufactured from 1964 and newer, and Cessna 172s manufactured in 1966 and newer.

Newly Qualified Installation Centers

Aviastec

Calle Isla de Tarbarca 2-19

Boadilla del Monte E-28660

Spain

+34 91 5117232

srodrigues@aviastec.com

Bishop Aviation Inc.

C330 Private Road 2506

Decatur, TX

940 389-6100

tom@twbishop.com

BRC

Chilliwack Airport

8421 Lockheed Place

Chilliwack, BC, V2P 8A7, Canada

604 799-2716

zamerl@brcaircraft.com

DLK Aviation

2601 Cessna Lane

Kennesaw, GA 30144

tracie@dlkaviation.com

Lone Mountain Aviation, Inc.

2830 North Rancho Drive, Suite A

Las Vegas

info@lonemaountainaviation.com

Previously Approved Qualified Installation Centers

RDD Enterprises,

2244 SE Airport Way #130,

Redmond, Oregon

541 504-0305

info@rddent.com

Mather Aviation

19990 Skywest Dr

Hayward, California

800-752-7924

jhemenway@matheraviation.com

Sierra Hotel Aero, Inc.

South St Paul, MN 55075, USA

651-306-1456

info@navion.com

Winterset Aviation Services, Inc.

3405 N 8th Ave

Winterset, IA 50273

712-229-9611

afowler@wintersetaviation.com

Tennessee Aircraft Services, Inc.

2313 Technology Center Dr

Jackson, Tennessee

731-424-7227

info@tennesseeaircraft.com

Goodrich Aviation

2514 Airport Rd

Johnson City, NY

607-821-2982

Doug@GoodrichAviation.com

Aircare Aviation Services & Support

7900 Air Care Dr

Rocky Mount, NC 27803, USA

252-977-1717

tj@aircareav.com

Air Orlando Sales, Inc.

407-898-7251

sales@airorlando.com

Propel Aviation Sales & Services, LLC

14300 SW 129th St #101

Miami, Florida

305-255-5077

info@propelaviation.com