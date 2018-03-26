Trig Avionics rolls out Express Lane for ADS-B

Trig Avionics is rolling out a new Express Lane service for aircraft owners, which provides one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to become ADS-B Out compliant, by using a TT31 transponder, according to company officials.

With the right avionics, Trig Express Lane dealers can install a 2020 solution in as little as five to eight hours, company officials say.

Trig’s online Express Lane web page allows pilots to check their configuration and find a participating dealer offering this new rapid service.

“Aircraft owners often overlook the expense of fitting ADS-B,” said Trig CEO Andy Davis. “If you have an old KT76A, KT76C or KT78A transponder, then a TT31 is a simple slide-in replacement. If you also have an existing GTN or GNS WAAS navigator, then you qualify as an Express Lane candidate.”

The Express Lane service has been made possible by new transponder software for Trig’s TT31 transponder. This streamlines installation, according to company officials.

The TT31, priced at $2,995, is a Mode S transponder and is ADS-B capable. It uses the existing transponder antenna, encoder, wiring and compatible Bendix King tray.

The Express Lane includes a free STC and associated AML list for more than 650 aircraft, officials add.