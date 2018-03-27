Wipline floats certified for XCub

CubCrafters has received FAA certification for the installation of Wipline 2100 floats on the company’s XCub.

Both amphibious and seaplane versions of the floats, built by Wipaire, have been approved and are now part of the XCub’s Type Certificate.

CubCrafters already has considerable experience with the Wipline 2100 floats, but the XCub floatplane is big step forward, according to company officials.

On floats, the flight characteristics remain XCub crisp, despite the added weight, due in large part to CubCrafters’ G-Series flight controls, officials say.

“I can tell you that my own experiences in the XCub on Wipline floats were quite impressive,” says Randy Lervold, CubCrafters president. “The airplane’s handling on water was smooth and predictable, even in wind and chop. Pilots of other floatplanes will be impressed with the takeoffs, which are usually half as long as they might be used to. The landing gear on the amphibious model is quite robust and therefore well suited for our customers’ use.”

The Wipline 2100 floats may be installed on new production XCub aircraft, or on existing XCubs that have already been delivered.