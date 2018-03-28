Picture of the day: Mountain flying

Marco Guscio sent in this photo for Picture of the day, explaining, “two Pilatus P3 of the Swiss P3 Flyers Aerobatic Team over Locarno, Switzerland, in early March 2018.”

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.