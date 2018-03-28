Sporty’s launches all-access membership

Sporty’s customers who want continuous access to Sporty’s training content and extra benefits can now sign up to be part of Sporty’s Flight Crew, a customer benefit program with three levels: Basic, Gold, and Platinum.

For $49.99 a year, Basic Flight Crew members receive unlimited free two-day shipping, a premier subscription to Sporty’s Takeoff app, and access to an on-call personal shopper at Sporty’s to consult by phone or email.

For $199.99 annually, customers gain access to Sporty’s Flight Crew Gold level. For that, the customer gets unlimited access to Sporty’s library of “What You Should Know” videos, Air Facts videos and more, including instant access to new and updated courses as they are released.

In addition, Gold level crew benefits include free embroidery and the opportunity to apply for $2,500 flight training scholarships available exclusively to Gold and Platinum Flight Crew members.

Platinum members pay just $299.99 per year and receive all Basic and Gold benefits. In addition, Platinum members have unlimited access to Sporty’s training courses (private, instrument, eFIRC), a free flying lesson at Sporty’s Academy, “office hours” chats with Sporty’s CFIs, members-only shopping times at EAA AirVenture and SUN ‘n FUN, participation in AVTRIP (AvFuel) rewards, and access to other special offers throughout the year.

“Flight Crew Platinum really is the ultimate membership for active pilots,” said Sporty’s John Zimmerman. “It’s well over $1,000 in value. As programming and content is added, Flight Crew members will gain access immediately.”

You can enroll as a Sporty’s Flight Crew member by visiting Sportys.com/FlightCrew or by phoning 800-SPORTYS.