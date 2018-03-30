Garmin GFC 500 autopilot STC’d for several aircraft models

Garmin has received FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) approval for the GFC 500 autopilot in several more aircraft models.

Intended for qualifying piston single-engine aircraft below 6,000 pounds, the GFC 500 integrates with the G5 to provide pilots with an economical autopilot along with a modern electronic flight instrument, according to Garmin officials.

The autopilot mode controller contains large dedicated keys and knobs, a control wheel that allows for easy adjustments to aircraft pitch, airspeed and vertical speed, and a level button that returns the aircraft to straight-and-level flight, officials note.

The GFC 500 servos also contain a brushless DC motor and a gear train that eliminates the need for a maintenance-prone mechanical slip clutch.

G5 provides input and display of altitude preselect, heading, vertical speed target, airspeed target and Flight Director command bars for the GFC 500.

An optional GAD29 adapter allows the GFC 500 and G5 to interface with select Garmin GPS or VHF navigators.

Already approved for the Cessna 172 and 182, the latest approvals for the GFC 500 autopilot include:

Beechcraft Bonanza S35, V35, V35A and V35B

Piper PA-28-150/151/160/161/180/181

Garmin expects to further expand its list of aircraft models approved for the GFC 500 autopilot. Upcoming aircraft models include: