Go-Pro adds $199 Hero camera to line-up

GoPro has added the new Hero camera to its line of cameras.
Available now, HERO is a $199, go-anywhere, capture-anything camera that makes it easy to share experiences that would be difficult to capture with a phone, according to company officials.
HERO features a 2″ touch display, is waterproof to 30′ and is durable, making it ideal for travelers, kids and adventurous social sharers.
Sharing with HERO is simple. It offloads photos and videos to the GoPro app, which creates shareable videos automatically.
Key features include:
- Award-Winning Image Quality: HD Video (1440p60 and 1080p60) and 10MP photo performance
- 2″ Touch Display: Using HERO is as easy as using your phone thanks to its touch display
- Voice Control: Tell HERO to start and stop recording, take a photo, turn off and more
- Waterproof + Extremely Durable: Waterproof up to 30’ and designed go everywhere your smartphone can’t
- Video Stabilization: HERO features video stabilization that helps smooth out the shakes
- Smartphone Compatible: HERO offloads your photos and videos to the GoPro app which creates fun, shareable videos for you, automatically
- Body and Gear Mountable: compatible with 30+ GoPro mounting accessories
