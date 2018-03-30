Go-Pro adds $199 Hero camera to line-up

GoPro has added the new Hero camera to its line of cameras.

Available now, HERO is a $199, go-anywhere, capture-anything camera that makes it easy to share experiences that would be difficult to capture with a phone, according to company officials.

HERO features a 2″ touch display, is waterproof to 30′ and is durable, making it ideal for travelers, kids and adventurous social sharers.

Sharing with HERO is simple. It offloads photos and videos to the GoPro app, which creates shareable videos automatically.

Key features include: