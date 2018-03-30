Improper soft-field landing technique bends RV-9

The pilot reported that while landing on a grass airstrip in Allison, Iowa, the RV-9’s nose landing gear “caught” on the soft turf and collapsed. The airplane slid about 60′, the forward portion of the fuselage hit terrain, and the airplane nosed over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage, rudder, vertical stabilizer, and firewall.

The pilot verified that there were no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

As a safety recommendation, he said he should keep the nose landing gear off the ground longer during the landing.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper soft-field landing technique, which resulted in a nose landing gear collapse and a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA154

This March 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.