Another prize for Aviation Design Challenge

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) has been running its Aviation Design Challenge for high school students for several years, with the first-place team winning the chance to fly to Washington state to help build an airplane.

New this year is a prize for the second-place team: A two-day STEM Lab hosted at its high school campus, courtesy of Redbird Flight Simulations. Redbird will provide six Jay Velocity simulators, along with an instructor and lessons incorporating flight missions. Students will have a hands-on experience flying the simulators while learning aviation-themed STEM subjects.

“We can’t thank Redbird enough for its generous support of the Aviation Design Challenge,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “It’s inspiring to see the dedication of our member companies, who continuously offer their resources to make sure young people experience the wonder of aviation, and ensure our industry has a strong future.”

Each day of the camp will consist of five, one-hour classes with 12 to 18 student slots, allowing students beyond those that participated in the Aviation Design Challenge to experience the STEM Lab. Classes will range from aerodynamics, to weather and aeronautical decision-making, to navigation.

“We’re excited to help GAMA share aviation with the next generation,” said Redbird President and Chief Operating Officer Charlie Gregoire. “Aviation is an ideal platform to introduce STEM concepts and simulation is a great way to give students a hands-on experience of the ideas they’ve been studying.”