Picture of the day: At the boneyard

Frequent contributor Geremy Kornreich sent in this photo for Picture of day, acknowledging that it is not general aviation, but it is interesting.

“A flock of Boeing 747s waits for better days — or perhaps, just the opportunity to donate parts, at Mojave Air Spaceport in Mojave, California,” he explains.

The photo was taken Feb. 1, 2018.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.