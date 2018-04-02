New drill designed for tight spaces where precision is critical

Snap-on Industrial has introduced 1/4” Capacity Pneumatic Drills, designed for tough jobs in tight quarters where precision is critical.

The 1/4” Capacity Pneumatic Drills are ideal for numerous drilling uses that contain ferrous and non-ferrous metals, plastics and composite materials, according to company officials.

Fourteen models of the drill are available – all of which are engineered for applications such as light assembly to skin repair.

According to company officials, features include: