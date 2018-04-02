New drill designed for tight spaces where precision is critical

Snap-on Industrial has introduced 1/4” Capacity Pneumatic Drills, designed for tough jobs in tight quarters where precision is critical.
The 1/4” Capacity Pneumatic Drills are ideal for numerous drilling uses that contain ferrous and non-ferrous metals, plastics and composite materials, according to company officials.
Fourteen models of the drill are available – all of which are engineered for applications such as light assembly to skin repair.
According to company officials, features include:
- Inlayed grip provides a comfortable low-profile padding, while guiding users to hold the tools properly to enhance accuracy and reduce fatigue.
- Ergonomic supportive housing provides a resting point for the index finger during operation. These drills are engineered and designed to be held so that the operator’s wrist and index finger is in-line with the chuck to enhance precision and control while reducing user fatigue.
- Featherable throttle provides precise control.
- Dual-chambered motor provides high torque for demanding applications.
- High-stall torque aids in removing a jammed bit by pulling the trigger and turning the drill clockwise.
- 3-planet gear carrier design provides precision and industrial-grade durability.
- Industry leading Rohm chucks are known for durability and come in keyed and keyless versions.
