One of our favorite aviation photographers, Hayman Tam, sent in this picture for Picture of the Day.
“The Easter Bunny arrives in style at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California,” he explains. “This is just one of many holidays throughout the year where the museum has incorporated the use of helicopters.”
