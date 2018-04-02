General Aviation News

Video: Trying out the Lightspeed Zulu 3 headset

by Leave a Comment

Smitty Smith of FunPlacesToFly.com recently posted this short video, showing the unboxing of his new Lightspeed Zulu 3 aviation headset, along with a quick flight to try it out.

