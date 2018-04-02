Webinar slated on drone data

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will host a webinar to discuss how businesses can navigate the enormous amount of data collected by unmanned systems.

The webinar, “‘Data is the New Oil’ and Other XPONENTIAL Ideas,” will explore how businesses can harness the data collected by unmanned systems to address their business needs, as well as preview the discussion and collaboration that will occur at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2018.

Slated for Wednesday, April 4, at 3 p.m. EDT, the webinar will feature Jono Millin, chief product officer, DroneDeploy and Nitin Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, Flytbase, who will discuss the opportunities afforded by harnessing and utilizing drone-collected data.

XPONENTIAL will be held from April 30 to May 3 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The event will bring together more than 8,500 industry leaders from across the spectrum of unmanned systems and robotics to share ideas, gain insight and witness groundbreaking innovation. The exhibition floor will showcase more than 725 companies from over 20 industries and data-driven applications.

Registration for the webinar is free. Registration close on April 4 at 11 a.m. EDT.

For more information or to register, contact Tom McMahon at tmcmahon@auvsi.org or (571) 255-7786.