Bondhus unveils new miniature hex key sets

Bondhus has added miniature hex key sets to its line of Hex and Ball End tools.

The new sets are available in locking cases in both inch (.028”-5/64”) and metric (.71mm-2mm) versions.

Company representatives report that Hex and Ball End tools are made from Bondhus’ exclusive Protanium steel.

All Bondhus Hex and Ball End tools carry a life-time warranty. They also feature Bondhus’ proprietary ProGuard finish.

In addition to the miniature sets, a full range of inch and metric Hex and Ball End tools are available, company officials note.