EAA’s ‘Spirit of Aviation’ kicks off tour

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association‘s “Spirit of Aviation” mobile unit, sponsored by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), will visit numerous events this year.

“During our inaugural year in 2017, the Spirit of Aviation brought our passion for flight and our mission of growing participation in aviation to tens of thousands of people in a fun, engaging way,” said Dave Chaimson, EAA’s vice president of marketing and business development. “The Spirit of Aviation unit encompasses immersive activities and virtual reality experiences, giving visitors a glimpse into the world of aviation, as well as inviting them to be part of EAA’s dynamic member community.”

The Spirit of Aviation mobile unit made its first stops at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, and the Melbourne Air & Space Show in Florida earlier in March.

Upcoming visits for 2018 include:

April 6-8: USA Science & Engineering Festival, Washington, D.C.

May 5-6: MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, Havelock, North Carolina

June 9-10: Thunder of Niagara International Air Show, Niagara Falls, New York

June 27-July 1: Summerfest, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

July 23-29: EAA AirVenture, Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Aug. 23-September 3: Minnesota State Fair, St. Paul, Minnesota

Sept. 21-23: California Capital Air Show, Sacramento, California

Oct. 11-14: Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta,Albuquerque, New Mexico

Oct. 20-21: Wings Over Houston Air Show, Houston, Texas

“It’s fun, it’s discovery, and it’s flying in virtual-reality style,” Chaimson said. “Stop by and connect with the adventures in the world of flight. At selected locations, we are even bringing along our own Stan Lee-inspired superhero – Aviore!”

Stan Lee personally introduced Aviore to audiences last July at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Aviore was created through a cooperative effort by EAA and the Stan Lee Foundation, as an inspiration to young people all over the world, encouraging them to follow their passions and find their place in the sky.

Visitors will be able to build their own Aviore gliders, supported by Flite Test, and take virtual flights with Samsung Gear VR headsets to connect with the Spirit of Aviation. There are also Redbird flight simulators for flight training experiences, hands-on building stations, and much more as part of EAA’s mission to grow participation in aviation.

EAA officials note the tour schedule is subject to change without notice.