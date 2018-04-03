Jeppesen teams with Bad Elf to update avionics data cards

Jeppesen has introduced a new mobile version of its Jeppesen Distribution Manager (JDM) flight data update technology, as well as a new alliance with Bad Elf, a provider of aviation hardware and software solutions.

Together, Jeppesen and Bad Elf have established a wireless data transfer system for aircraft owners, using JDM Mobile and the Bad Elf Wombat portable device to update avionics data cards.

“Previously, many aircraft operators needed to update data cards offsite, which often meant working a long distance from their aircraft due to a dependency on traditional landline PC technology,” said Mike Abbott, director, Jeppesen Data Solutions, Product & Portfolio Management. “Through our relationship with Bad Elf, most of our general and business aviation customers will now be able to use JDM Mobile and the Wombat device to wirelessly update essential charts and data right in the cockpit. This capability also extends to tens of thousands of customers operating legacy avionics that are not designed for wireless navigation data update capabilities.”

Initially, Garmin and Avidyne avionics systems will be supported by the JDM Mobile and Bad Elf Wombat integrated technology, representing a majority of Jeppesen’s general aviation pilot customer base.

In the coming months, additional avionics systems will be supported across general and business aviation, in total reaching more than 80% of JDM customers, Jeppesen officials said.

Jeppesen data subscribers using supported avionics platforms are now able to use JDM Mobile to download data updates on an iPhone or iPad and then wirelessly connect to the Bad Elf Wombat device to transfer flight information to avionics data cards. This allows pilots to update their avionics with current data before taking to the skies.