Pictures of the day: An Italian festival of flight

Piergiorgio Goldoni sent in these photos from the Emilia Fly Meeting 3.0. He says: “On Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25, the the festival of Paramotor was held on the Aviosuperfice of Sassuolo.”
A member of the Aeroclub Sassuolo, he took these photos, as well as put together a YouTube video (posted below) to share the sites of the event, which also included a Pink Floyd cover band.
You can see more at the Aeroclub’s Facebook page.
