General Aviation News

Pictures of the day: An Italian festival of flight

by Leave a Comment

Piergiorgio Goldoni sent in these photos from the Emilia Fly Meeting 3.0. He says: “On Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25, the the festival of Paramotor was held on the Aviosuperfice of Sassuolo.”

A member of the Aeroclub Sassuolo, he took these photos, as well as put together a YouTube video (posted below) to share the sites of the event, which also included a Pink Floyd cover band.

You can see more at the Aeroclub’s Facebook page.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners